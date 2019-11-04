Indian stock market indices Sensex and Nifty moved at a firm position during the intraday trade on Monday. Sensex touched a fresh all-time high of 40,456.58 at 11.25 hours.

Sensex rose as much as 291.55 or 0.73 per cent, gaining for the seventh straight session over the strong inflow of foreign funds and better than expected earnings post the corporate tax cut.

Hours top gainers were: Tata Steel-4.70 per cent; Vedanta -4.41 per cent; Infosys-4.07 per cent and the top three drags were Hero Motocorp-1.47 per cent; Maruti Suzuki-1.00 per cent and Bajaj Auto-0.89 per cent.

Global markets also rose after both the US and China indicated an early resolution.

Nifty was also trading higher by 63 points or 0.53 per cent at 11,953.60, lower from its 52 week high of 12,103.05.

(With input from agencies)