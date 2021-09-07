Sensex pares losses to hit new high; HDFC, RIL shares rise

The key Indian equity indices pared their losses to touch new all-time high levels on Tuesday afternoon.

BSE Sensex hit a record high of 58,553.07 points, and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange recorded a fresh high of 17,436.50 points.

The rise in the shares of index-heavyweights HDFC and Reliance Industries lifted the indices.

Around 1.45 p.m., shares of HDFC on the BSE were trading at Rs 2,833.85, higher by Rs 68.70 or 2.48 percent from its previous close.

RIL shares on the other hand rose around 1 percent. Around 1.45 p.m., it was trading at Rs 2,448, higher by Rs 23.45 or 0.97 percent from its previous close.

Sensex was trading at 58,512.82, higher by 215.91 points or 0.37 percent from its previous close of 58,296.91.

It opened at 58,418.69 and has touched an intra-day low of 58,005.07 points.

Nifty was trading at 17,425.65, higher by 47.85 points or 0.28 percent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Bharti Airtel, HDFC, and ITC, while the major losers were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Axis Bank.