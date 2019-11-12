On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will remain closed on Tuesday.

The metal and bullion along with other wholesale commodity markets will also remain closed to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism.

On Monday, Sensex had ended with a slight gain of 21.47 points at 40,345.08, and the Nifty was up 5.30 points at 11,913.50.

During yesterday’s intraday trade, Yes Bank, Indiabulls Hsg, IRCTC were among the top rising active shares on the BSE.

Guru Nanak Jayanti the most festival celebrated by the Sikh community. This year, three-day annual festival is being celebrated on 12th November. Two days before the occasion, the holy book Guru Granth Sahib is read continuously for 48 hours.

(With input from agencies)