Domestic equity markets, Sensex and Nifty ended over record high levels on Wednesday, backed by gains in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Infosys.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 1.09 per cent or 494.99 points higher at 46,103.50 while NSE Nifty50 settled at 13,529,up by 395.20 points or 3.01 per cent.

Healthy buying was witnessed in finance stocks.

Asian Paints was leading the gainers on the Sensex charts, rising 3.44 per cent, followed by Kotak Mahindra, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance.

On the other hand, Ultratech Cement, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto and SBI were among the top laggards of the day.

On the broader market front, the S&P BSE MidCap ended with gains at 17,596.17, up by 70.89 points or 0.40 per cent.

Similarly, the SmallCap closed 85.84 points or 0.49 per cent higher at 17,577.45 levels.

“Domestic equities remained buoyant with Nifty and Sensex recording fresh highs today mainly supported by sharp rebound in global markets,” said Binod Modi, Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

The favourable progress on COVID-19 vaccine approvals and distribution across the globe has overshadowed the concerns over sharp rise in new cases and resultant lockdowns in various countries, he said.

Indian equities emerged as a preferred destination for foreign investors given the government’s strong commitment to reviving the economy, he said, adding that prospects of corporate earnings recovery have emerged strongly, which is much evident from key economic data and management commentaries.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,909.60 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended on a positive note, while Shanghai finished in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with gains in early deals.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.96 per cent to USD 49.31 per barrel.

In the forex market, rupee settled 3 paise higher at 73.57 (provisional) against the US dollar.