Domestic equity markets recovered from the massive losses on Friday, a day after the benchmarks tumbled around 2.5 per cent. The S&P BSE Sensex ended 254.57 points or 0.64 per cent higher at 39,982.98 with banking, metal and IT counters leading the rally.

The NSE gauge Nifty settled 82.10 points or 0.70 per cent up at 11,762.45.

Top gainers on the Sensex included Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Ultratech Cement, PowerGrid, ONGC, Kotak bank and Axis Bank.

Of the 30 Sensex constituents, 24 ended with gains.

On the other hand, laggards included lHCL Tech, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, Nestle India and Sun Pharma.

Following the equity benchmarks trend, broader markets SmallCap and MidCap also ended with gains at 0.97 per cent and 1.05 per cent respectively.

The rupee on Friday settled almost flat at 73.35 against the US dollar in the absence of any fresh trigger.

Global markets traded mixed amid concerns over resurgence in coronavirus cases in some parts of the world.