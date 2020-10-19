The key Indian equity indices rose on Monday morning with the BSE Sensex rising over 450 points, to trade well above the 40,000 mark.

Healthy buying was witnessed in the banking and finance stocks. A positive trend in the Asian markets also supported the domestic indices.

Around 10.30 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 40,438.41, higher by 455.43 points or 1.14 per cent from the previous close of 39,982.98.

It had opened at 40,318.57 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 40,488.15 and a low of 40,211.22

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,874.00, higher by 111.55 points or 0.95 per cent from its previous close.