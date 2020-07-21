SBI General Insurance Company Limited on Tuesday said it has appointed Prakash Chandra Kandpal as its new managing director and chief executive officer. He was nominated by the State Bank of India for the positions and has been appointed with effect from July 20.

A company statement said, “Kandpal has been with SBI General Insurance as the deputy CEO since June 2019.”

A seasoned banker, Kandpal, has more than 33 years of experience with SBI. He has experience in both retail and international banking, human resource, technology, and learning and development. He also had a stint in SBI Mutual Fund as the chief operating officer.

The insurer’s former managing director and CEO, Pushan Mahapatra, has been appointed as director of strategic investments & digital initiatives. He will continue to be the whole time director of SBI General Insurance.