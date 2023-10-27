SBI conducts financial literacy & cyber crime prevention programme

The Directorate of Education, government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, in collaboration with the State Bank of India (SBI), organised a Financial Literacy Awareness & Cyber Crime Prevention Program at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi on 27th October, 2023.

The programme was graced by Himanshu Gupta, director, Directorate of Education, GNCT of Delhi, Kalpesh K Avasia, chief general manager, State Bank of India, New Delhi Circle, Deepak Virmani (IAS), Neelesh Dwivedi, general manager, Network-1, State Bank of India, New Delhi Circle, and both deputy general managers of Delhi Administrative Office, State Bank of India.

The programme was attended by more than 1,200 heads of schools (HoS), GNCT of Delhi.

The programme was aimed at imparting education on financial literacy, cyber crime and digital awareness to heads of schools to make it reach to teachers of all schools along with thousands of students and their families.

On the occasion, Dr. Deepak Kumar (Cyber Security Expert, Union Ministry of Home Affairs) and regional managers of the State Bank of India, New Delhi Circle, made impressive presentations.