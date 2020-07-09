Non-banking finance firm REC has announced that its Director (Technical) Sanjeev Kumar Gupta has taken an additional charge of company’s Chairman and Managing Director from June 1, 2020.

Earlier, the post was held by REC Director (Finance) Ajeet Kumar, who was superannuated on May 31 earlier this year.

“Gupta has been Director (Technical) of REC Limited since October 16, 2015. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from G.B. Pant University of Agriculture & Technology, Pant Nagar, Uttarakhand,” statement issued by the firm said.

During his 37 years of experience in the Indian Power Sector, he has worked in large Hydro Power Projects, Transmission projects and handled several international assignments while serving in Powergrid Corporation of India and NHPC, it added.

Since 2010, while in REC, he has contributed immensely to the power sector infrastructure creation in the country by handling RECs Financing portfolio for Conventional and Non-Conventional Energy Projects, Transmission and Distribution projects. He is also responsible for Business Development of REC.