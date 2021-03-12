Salesforce Inc said on Friday announced to appoint Sanket Atal as Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Sites (India).

Sanket will be based in Bengaluru, to help drive the next phase of growth and innovation in India.

Atal brings in a wealth of experience leading and growing global development centers delivering future-ready solutions that will play an instrumental role in accelerating growth for Salesforce in India making it a global hub for talent and innovation, the company said in a statement.

Atal will report to Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO and Chairperson, Salesforce India.

Atal will be tasked with driving the next phase of growth for Salesforce in India combining the best of design thinking and digital strategies to build breakthrough customer experiences and ways of working with specific focus on operational execution.

India is home to the second highest Salesforce workforce outside of the US, with over 4,000 employees across Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

“Given my passion and deep experience with the startup ecosystem, I am also excited to empower businesses of all sizes, particularly startups, to create future-ready solutions leveraging the Salesforce platform, said Atal who will officially join the company on March 15.

Launched in 2016, the Salesforce Centre of Excellence (CoE) located in Hyderabad has been instrumental in fuelling innovation globally, building end-to-end solutions for customers.

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age.