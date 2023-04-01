Rs 1,60,122 crore gross GST revenue collected in March

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of March 2023 is Rs1,60,122 crore of which CGST is Rs 29,546 crore, SGST is Rs 37,314 crore, IGST is Rs 82,907 crore (including Rs 42,503 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 10,355 crore (including Rs 960 crore collected on import of goods).

It is for the fourth time in the current financial year that the gross GST collection has crossed the Rs 1.5 lakh crore mark, registering the second-highest collection since the implementation of GST. This month witnessed the highest IGST collection ever.

The government has settled Rs 33,408 crore to CGST and Rs 28,187 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue of the Centre and the States in the month of March 2023 after the IGST settlement is Rs 62,954 crore for CGST and Rs 65,501 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month of March 2023 are 13% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenues from the import of goods were 8% higher and the revenues from the domestic transaction (including the import of services) are 14% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. The return filing during March 2023 has been the highest ever. About 93.2% of statements of invoices (in GSTR-1) and 91.4% of returns (in GSTR-3B) of February were filed till March 2023 as compared to 83.1% and 84.7%, respectively the same month last year.

The total gross collection for 2022-23 stands at Rs 18.10 lakh crore and the average gross monthly collection for the full year is Rs 1.51 lakh crore. The gross revenues in 2022-23 were 22% higher than that last year. The average monthly gross GST collection for the last quarter of the FY 2022-23 has been Rs 1.55 lakh crore against the average monthly collection of Rs 1.51 lakh crore, Rs 1.46 lakh crore and Rs 1.49 lakh crore in the first, second and third quarters respectively.