Rolls-Royce and Infosys have signed a strategic partnership for sourcing engineering and R&D Services for aerospace engineering in India.

“As part of the overall partnership, Rolls-Royce will transition a significant part of its engineering centre capabilities for Civil Aerospace in Bengaluru to Infosys,” the aerospace major announced on Wednesday.

“Leveraging its expertise in core engineering services, digital transformation capabilities, and Rolls-Royce product knowledge acquired through the partnership, Infosys will provide a full range of high-end engineering and R&D services integrated with advanced digital service to Rolls-Royce,” it added.

Speaking about the partnership, Kishore Jayaraman, President, Rolls-Royce India & South Asia, said, “India has grown to become a key contributor to the Rolls-Royce global engineering ecosystem, delivering high levels of technical capability to support a broad range of complex business demands. Our vision is to continue this high capability engineering work in India, in partnership with Infosys.”

Over the past decade, Rolls-Royce established a multidisciplinary engineering centre in Bengaluru, and this has been an integral part of Rolls-Royce Engineering and R&D services.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, “We have always believed it is important to integrate the physical knowledge of a product with digital capabilities like Industry 4.0, additive manufacturing, and predictive analytics. The Rolls-Royce engineering team at Bengaluru has been at the forefront of these innovations, and we are delighted to welcome them to Infosys.

“We have had a long and fruitful association with Rolls-Royce and are looking forward to supporting the company in addressing Civil Aerospace industry challenges. We are confident that this excellent talent will be a great addition to Infosys’ deep experience in turbomachinery.”

The Centre covers a mix of engineering capabilities spanning the full range of sub-functions and specialisms in R&D. Going forward, Rolls-Royce will continue these complex engineering activities in India in partnership with Infosys.