Retail inflation for farm & rural workers eases to 4.61% and 4.73% in Jan

Retail inflation for farm and rural workers eased slightly to 4.61 per cent and 4.73 per cent respectively in January as compared to 5.01 per cent and 5.05 per cent in December 2024.

According to the data released by the Labour Ministry, the All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) decreased by 4 points and 3 points, respectively, for January 2025, reaching 1,316 and 1,328 points.

“The year-on-year inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL for the month of January 2025 were recorded at 4.61 per cent and 4.73 per cent, respectively, compared to 7.52 per cent and 7.37 per cent in January 2024. The corresponding figures for December 2024 were 5.01 per cent for CPI-AL and 5.05 per cent for CPI-RL,” a statement from the ministry said.

The food index for CPI-AL decreased from 1,262 points in December to 1,255 points in January this year.

Similarly, foothe d index for CPI-RL declined from 1,269 points in December to 1,261 points in January.

As per the recently released data, the wholesale price index (WPI) inflation eased to 2.31 per cent in January down from 2.37 per cent in December 2024.

Food article prices declined but there were rising costs in the manufacturing of food products and textiles.

India’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation eased to 4.6 per cent in January from 5.22 per cent in December. Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban areas are 6.31 per cent and 5.53 per cent.