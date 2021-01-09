The renovated branch of SBI at P-Block, Connaught Circus, New Delhi was inaugurated by Chairman SBI Dinesh Khara.

Chief General Manager of SBI New Delhi Circle Vijuy Ronjan along with other senior officials and esteemed customers of the branch were also present on the occasion.

It provides retail banking solutions to the individuals in the form of deposit accounts and retail lending in form of Car Loan, Housing Loan, Gold Loan and Personal Loan.

The “Focused Small Business Branch” will provide banking services to MSME Customers, Small Businessmen, Professionals, Traders etc, in the form of Current Accounts, SME Gold Loan, Working Capital Loan, Project Term loan, PM Mudra Yojana loan and Stand-up India loan.

To facilitate alternate channel banking besides Digital Banking and to provide services with minimum human intervention the branch has ATM, CDM and Passbook Printing Machines installed in the premises.

On this occasion, Dinesh Khara interacted with the distinguished customers who were present at the Branch. All the dignitaries and customers wished for the success in business growth for the newly renovated branch.