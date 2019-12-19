French automaker Renault is going to increase prices of its vehicles from January onwards to offset rising expenses on materials and other items. The company said it would undertake “a substantial price increase” across its range of vehicles with effect from January 2020.

“The price increase is on the account of rising input and material costs,” Renault India said in a statement.

It further added that the extent of increase in vehicle price may vary for different models.

Renault currently sells a wide range of cars starting from the small car, like Kwid for Rs 2.3 lakh to SUV Captur for Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Other vehicle manufacturers including Maruti Suzuki, Mercedes and Toyota have already announced that they would hike prices from January to offset rising input costs.

(With input from agencies)