Reliance launches JioBook laptop at Rs 16,499

After shaking the telecom market, Reliance has launched the JioBook laptop in India on Monday. The new version of the laptop is lighter and more advanced than the one launched in October 2022.

It is priced at Rs 16,499 with pre-orders open at 12:30 pm on July 31 and the sale starts on August 5 available for purchase from Jio Mart, Reliance Digital, and Amazon.in.

The laptop weighs 990 grams with a matte finish having 11.6-inch LED display with an infinity keyboard and a fairly large trackpad. The laptop comes with a 2MP webcam. The new version of JioBook focuses on learning for all age groups.

Speaking on the launch, Reliance Retail Spokesperson said, “We are dedicated to introducing innovative products that empower individuals in their learning journey. The all-new JioBook is our latest offering catering to learners of all ages with its advanced features and seamless connectivity options.”

“We believe JioBook will revolutionise the way people learn, opening new opportunities for personal growth and skill development,” he added.

The system comes with two USB 2.0 ports, one mini-HDMI port along with a 3.5 mm headphone/microphone combo jack. It allows 4G LTE SIM with this device and Dual Band Wi-Fi for connectivity promising the transition between Wi-Fi to SIM to be seamless.

The laptop is powered by a 2.0 GHz Octa Core processor with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM. The JioBook also promises over eight hours of battery backup on a single charge. It has 64GB of internal storage, which can be extended to 256 GB with the help of a micro-SD card.

The laptop will run JioOS which include features like an intuitive interface, multi-tasking screens, and screen transparency control.

There are 75+ keyboard shortcuts and the trackpad is also a multi-gesture trackpad with a familiar right-click menu.

It also comes with JioTV, JioCloud Gaming, and JioBIAN Ready Linux based coding environment to learn and code in languages.

Customers can also get 100 GB cloud storage for 12 months, a premium laptop carry case, and a Quick Heal Security & Parental Control as an introductory offer.