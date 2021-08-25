Reliance Jio expands its subscriber base in Odisha

Jio subscriber base has reached nearly 1.5 crore in Odisha with Reliance Jio connecting several hitherto unconnected remote areas across the state with its all 4G network, a release by the mobile subscriber stated on Wednesday.

Nationally, Jio added highest 5.5 million subscribers in June 2021, further consolidating its No. 1 position

Reliance Jio has added the highest 2.53 lakh new mobile subscribers in Odisha, in the month of June 2021, as per the latest telecom subscriber data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). With this, the total number of Reliance Jio subscribers in Odisha has reached nearly 1.5 crores (1,49,94,892), the highest ever by any single operator in the state, with over 43% subscriber market share.

It is pertinent to note here that here Reliance Jio has been expanding its all 4G mobile network across the state and connecting several hitherto unconnected remote areas across the state, bringing delight for the people, especially students and teachers attending online classes from geographically challenging regions including the districts of Kandhamal, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Rayagada, Koraput, Keonjhar and Sundergarh. Jio has also recently successfully completed deployment of the additional 20 MHz spectrum acquired in the recent spectrum auctions, across Odisha, further enhancing network, speed, and subscriber experience in the state.

As per latest the telecom subscriber data released by TRAI, for the month of June 2021, Reliance Jio added highest 2,52,878 mobile subscribers in Odisha, followed by Airtel which added 1,13,342 subscribers. While BSNL added just 12090 subscribers in the month in the state, Vodafone Idea lost 64293 subscribers in the month, revealed the report. Total mobile subscriber base in the state increased by 3,13,917 in June and reached 3.48 crores as on 30th June 2021.

It is worth mentioning here that, Reliance Jio is the No. 1 digital service provider in Odisha with highest number of subscribers and over 50% share in gross revenue of the sector in the state. Jio has consistently been adding the highest number of new subscribers every month over the last few years, powered by its largest true-4G network, rapid expansion into hitherto unconnected areas and affordable rates along with seamless high-speed internet across the state. Jio has also been fast expanding high-speed broadband service JioFiber and is already available in key areas of over 26 major cities and towns of the state while continuing expanding to more cities and towns in a rapid pace. As per wireline subscriber details released by TRAI for June 2021, Jio has over 63,645 JioFiber subscribers in the state as on June 30, 2021.