The telecommunication service provider-Reliance Jio- has added 2.69 lakh new mobile subscribers in Odisha in April, as per the latest telecom subscriber data released by TRAI.

Meanwhile, Jio’s high speed broadband service JioFiber also crossed 50,000 subscribers mark in Odisha as the number of JioFiber subscribers in the state reached 54,058 as on 30 April, according to a release by the company.

As per the latest telecom subscriber data, Reliance Jio now has over 42% subscriber market share in Odisha with nearly 1.46 crore mobile subscribers in the state.

While Reliance Jio added highest 2,69,082 new mobile subscribers in Odisha in the month of April 2021, Bharti Airtel added just 16,513 subscribers whereas BSNL lost 84,640 subscribers in the month, followed by Vodafone Idea which lost 49,707 subscriber during the same period, revealed the data published by TRAI. Fuelled by the robust subscriber addition by Jio, total mobile subscriber base in Odisha increased by over 1.51 lakhs and reached nearly 3.45 crore, the release added.