Regional Industry Conclave: MP receives investment proposals worth Rs. 23,181 crore

At the Regional Industry Conclave in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh has received investment proposals worth Rs. 23,181 crore, which would help create 27,375 job opportunities. A silver cluster will be developed in Sagar, while Khajuraho will be developed as a film city.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, while addressing the inaugural session of the Regional Industry Conclave in Sagar, announced that his government will support silver craftsmen, bidi, and agarbatti industries in the region.

A silver cluster will be developed in Sagar, and Khajuraho will be developed as a film city, he said, adding that the future of Bundelkhand will now be a developed Bundelkhand.

The state government will provide full support to even the smallest entrepreneurs. The implementation of the Ken-Betwa project will increase the irrigation capacity in 2.5 lakh hectares of Bundelkhand, changing the region’s landscape. An airport will be built in Sagar, increasing aviation opportunities and employment, he further informed.

The Chief Minister also virtually inaugurated the MPIIDC office in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, and issued letters of intent to 96 industrial units, allocating 240 acres of land. This will bring an investment of Rs 1,560 crores and employment to over 5,900 people.

Foreign dignitaries, including Mongolia’s Ambassador Ganbold Dambajav, TW CEO Ingo Soeller, and Thailand’s Consul General Donnawit Poolsawat attended the conclave.

Some key investment proposals announced include Pacific Meta-Steel’s Rs 3,200 crore integrated steel plant in Nivadi, employing 10,000 people, Bansal Group’s Rs 1,350 crore investment in super-specialty hospitals, a five-star hotel, and energy sector, Sagar Group’s Rs 1,400 crore investment in dyeing and processing, creating employment opportunities and Madhya Bharat Agro’s Rs 500 crore investment in Sagar’s Banda area, said a state government spokesman here today.