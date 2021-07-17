Reduction in non-performing assets (NPAs) due to write-offs for public sector banks (PSBs) stood at Rs 1,31,894 crore during fiscal 2020-21, according to an RTI response.

The RTI query was filed by Nagpur-based Sanjay Thul seeking information on non-performing assets (NPAs) of state-run banks and bad loans write-off by PSBs in the last ten years from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

‘Reduction in NPA due to write-off’ for PSBs for 2020-21 stood at Rs 1,31,894 crore, the RBI said in the RTI reply.

In FY2019-20, the number stood at Rs 1,75,877 crore, the RBI said in the RTI reply.