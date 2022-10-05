RBI seeks EoIs from consultants in AI, ML for supervisory inputs

The Reserve Bank of India has sought expressions of interest from consultants in the fields of advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning for supervisory inputs.

This project was conceived to expand analysis of huge data repository with the central bank, the RBI release said, adding that externally, through engagement of external experts, it is expected to greatly enhance the effectiveness and sharpness of supervision.

The consultant(s) will be engaged for the purpose of undertaking exploration and profiling data with a supervisory focus; creation, developing and deploying models based on specific use cases identified by the consultant and/or provided by the department and creation; and maintaining a cloud-based digital analytical zone, among others.

The RBI statement revealed it was seeking the services of the consultants for support and assistance in the areas of data exploration, data profiling and use cases, among others. Consultant (s) should explore the data that is available within the universe of returns collected as may be identified for some specific use case