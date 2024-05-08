RBI Governor meets stakeholders in UPI ecosystem

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday held a meeting with major stakeholders in the UPI ecosystem, the central bank said in a statement.

The shareholders were the Banks, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), Third Party Application Providers and Technology Service Providers.

As per the RBI statement, the to discuss potential strategies for further expanding the reach of UPI.

There were wide-ranging discussions on various aspects to widen and deepen the adoption and usage of UPI.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar along with senior officials of the RBI.

The stakeholders shared their valuable inputs and suggestions, covering broadly the strategies for scaling up of UPI infrastructure and expanding products portfolio; challenges being encountered by the ecosystem and innovative solutions for addressing the same; and Innovative ideas to integrate potential users into the digital payments ecosystem.

The various suggestions received will be examined and suitable action will be initiated in due course by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).