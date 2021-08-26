RBI appoints Ajay Kumar as new executive director

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Ajay Kumar as Executive Director (ED).

An RBI statement on Thursday said that the appointment came into effect from August 20.

Prior to being promoted as ED, Kumar was heading the New Delhi Regional Office of the Bank as Regional Director.

Over a span of three decades, he has served in foreign exchange, banking supervision, financial inclusion, currency management and other areas in RBI, said an RBI statement.

As Executive Director, Kumar will look after the Department of Currency Management, Foreign Exchange Department and Premises Department.

Kumar is Masters in Economics from Patna University, MS in Banking from ICFAI and Certified Bank Manager from Institute of Bank Management and Research, Hyderabad. He has undertaken the Executive Management Programme from Kellogg School of Management, Chicago and holds other professional qualifications including Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB).