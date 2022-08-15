Rally in Hyd to spread awareness about electric vehicles

A rally to spread awareness about electric vehicles was organised in Hyderabad on Sunday as a part of the celebrations to mark 75th year of India’s Independence.

TRiDE Mobility held “EV Ride with Pride” which was flagged off by Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO of T-Hub.

The rally saw participation from more than 15 prominent EV two-wheeler brands with over 50 riders, where they covered around 10 km from Telugu Talli Flyover to deliver a message on how electric mobility provides clean energy solutions.

“Electric mobility has come to stay and will mark the future of transport. It’s a more efficient, eco-friendly, and sustainable transport. The technology is constantly evolving, making electric mobility increasingly efficient and creating new uses for it. T-Hub incubated start-up TRiDE Mobility is enabling the promotion of cleaner mobility options through their technology driven platform,” said Srinivas Rao.

Participants carried flags of India and placards with messages for electric mobility awareness during the ride. The whole event promoted the feeling of patriotism along with how electric mobility improves people’s quality of life and paves way for a sustainable future for generations to come.

“For this event, we witnessed a collective participation and collaboration from different EV brands with a unified goal of promoting clean mobility options,” said Madhav Arpi Reddy, Co-founder & CEO, TRiDE Mobility.

“Through our EV Rides B2B SaaS platform we are empowering the OEMs and EV Channel partners to digitalise their entire customer journey and manage their end-to-end supply chain operations. We are currently working with over 15 brands in this space providing our end-to-end SaaS solutions,” he said.

“India gained freedom from British rule 75 years back. Now is the time where we all need to unite to ensure freedom from pollution and save the environment for future generations. According to a report, 45 per cent of carbon intensity can be lowered by 2030 with the adoption of cleaner mobility options. We at TRiDE Mobility are utilising technology to digitalise, organise and simplify the EV ecosystem for the customers to be able to easily adapt electric mobility with greater confidence,” said Kranthi Kumar, Co-founder & COO, TRiDE Mobility.

(inputs from IANS)