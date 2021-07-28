‘Mission Niryatak Bano’ is a new campaign that the Rajasthan government has launched with an aim to encourage aspiring exporters in the state.

Rajasthan government’s Industrial Department and Rajasthan Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) are on a joint mission to handhold the local traders willing to expand their business to foreign countries

The first orientation meeting of the programme was held on Tuesday thereby making the online start of the programme, said sources, adding that ‘this will be initiated at each district with respective district orientation meetings’.

The campaign — Mission Niryatak Bano — is planned in six steps and shall cover assistance from training, securing necessary documentation, registration in Rajasthan Export Promotion Council, and even support in exports and trade operations. Under the campaign, relaxation will also be extended in registration and membership charges for the REPC.

“Along with traditional handicrafts and products, many new industries producing quality products are coming up in the state following the supporting policies of the Rajasthan Government.

“Many of these products hold quality and demand in international markets and by handholding the local businessmen the mission shall help increase the total exports from Rajasthan and increase job opportunities in the state,” said Parsadi Lal Meena, Industries Minister, Government of Rajasthan.

In the advent of the mission, a video conference was held by the Rajasthan Industries Department on Tuesday for sensitization of its concerned officials towards the mission. The conference was chaired by the Rajasthan Government’s Commissioner of Commerce and Industries and Investment Archana Singh and had sessions on various aspects related to exports and registration of exporters.

The corresponding procedure was explained at the sessions by senior officials from the concerned department and bodies of the Central and state government. From Wednesday onwards, district-level meetings shall be held following which the departments shall commence more concentrated efforts to associate more and more potential exporters with the campaign.