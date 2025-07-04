Punjab govt school students to pitch startups at first business blasters expo at IIT-Ropar

Promoting a culture of entrepreneurship among the youth, the Punjab government is set to host the state’s first-ever Business Blasters Expo at IIT-Ropar. At the event, Classes 11 and 12 students of government schools will showcase their innovative ventures and participate in Shark Tank-style pitch sessions before a distinguished panel of investors, entrepreneurs, and incubators, announced Harjot Singh Bains, Punjab’s minister for school education.

Addressing a press conference at Punjab Bhawan on Friday evening, Bains said the expo aims to enable funding, incubation, and industry partnerships for scalable student ventures. It also seeks to inspire stakeholders to support school-based entrepreneurship.

The minister added that around 40 teams will display their products at the expo on Saturday. In total, students from government schools in Classes 11 and 12 have developed 18,492 business ideas.

To support these ventures, the state government has provided ₹16,000 in seed funding to over 7,000 student teams, helping them develop and launch their businesses under the guidance of teachers and expert mentors. The primary goal of the expo is to help students identify market opportunities and engage with real customers to generate revenue and profit.

Bains highlighted that the Business Blasters initiative, spearheaded by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, empowers students through practical, team-based learning. It fosters essential skills in communication, problem-solving, and financial management through real-world business experiences. He further noted that many student ventures are already generating revenue and scaling up operations.

During the press conference, Bains introduced four student teams and their innovative products. He said that a team from Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Roopnagar, has created resin-based coasters, keychains, and candle moulds. They have already sold over 250 units. Students from Government Senior Secondary School, Pathankot developed a rechargeable electric bicycle designed for urban last-mile mobility.

A team from Government Senior Secondary School, Bathinda has created a chemical-free herbal shampoo using traditional ingredients. They have sold 80 units and received positive customer feedback. Students from Government Senior Secondary School, Ferozepur have designed a self-defence stick featuring an LED light, shock points, and a concealed blade. The product targets women, senior citizens, and other safety-conscious users.

A team from Government Senior Secondary School, Moga, has launched “BB Choco Dreams” handmade, preservative-free chocolates. The team has already earned a profit of over ₹4,000. Bains concluded by stating that India’s growth depends on business and economic development, and the Punjab Government is committed to nurturing an entrepreneurial mindset starting from school level.