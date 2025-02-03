Production of key minerals including iron ore records robust growth in FY25

During the Financial Year 2024-25 (April-December), the production of some key minerals in the country has continued to witness strong growth.

Iron ore accounts for 69% of the total MCDR mineral production by value as the production of iron ore was 274 million metric tonne (MMT) in FY 2023-24.

The production of iron ore has increased from 203 MMT in FY 2023-24 (April-December) to 208 MMT in FY 2024-25 (April- December), showing a healthy 2.5% growth.

Further, the production of manganese ore has risen by 8.3% to 2.6 MMT in FY 2024-25 (April- December) from 2.4 MMT during the corresponding period of previous year.

Production of Chromite has risen by 9.5% to 2.3 MMT in FY 2024-25 (April- December) from 2.1 MMT during the corresponding period of previous year.

Additionally, production of bauxite has also risen by 6.5% to 18.1 MMT in FY 2024-25 (April- December) from 17.0 MMT in FY 2023-24 (April- December).

In the non-ferrous metal sector, primary aluminium production in FY 2024-25 (April- December) posted a growth of 1.6% over the corresponding period last year, increasing to 31.56 lakh ton (LT) in FY 2024-25 (April- December) from 31.07 LT in FY 2023-24 (April- December).

During the same comparative period, refined copper production has grown by 7.3% from 3.69 LT to 3.96 LT.

Continued growth in production of iron ore in the current financial year reflects the robust demand conditions in the user industry viz. Steel.

Notably, India is the 2nd largest Aluminium producer, among top-10 producer in refined copper and 4th largest iron ore producer in the world.