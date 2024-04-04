Power Ministry sets up panel for monitoring thermal power projects

The Union Power Ministry has constituted an independent Thermal Project Monitoring Group (TPMG) for the monitoring and execution of thermal power projects that are under implementation.

Headed by the Central Electricity Authority’s (CEA) Member (Thermal), the group comprises the CEA chief engineer or above level official and six retired senior officials of CEA/NTPC/DVC. Two deputy director-level officials of the CEA will assist the group.

The Ministry’s move comes against the backdrop of its ambitious plan of installation of 93,380 MW of new coal-based thermal power generation capacity by 2031-32, as announced recently.

Advertisement

Of the 93,380 MW, 26,380 MW is already under construction, 11,960 MW has been bid out and 19,050 MW is under clearance.

According to the Power Ministry, 31,000 MW is at an advanced implementation stage and the construction of 17,000 MW is expected to commence soon.

At present, the country’s total installed capacity is 428299.27 MW.

The group will undertake site visits of all the thermal power projects of the Central and state sectors as well as independent power producers, which are under implementation.

The members would conduct the site inspection of the project areas to oversee the first-hand progress made by the project proponents and based on their assessment, they would submit a progress report to the TPMG.

The group would compare the progress report with the progress being reported by the project proponents directly to the CEA. Based on these reports, the CEA will submit a realistic position about the progress of the projects under implementation.

The TPMG would identify any challenges or obstacles encountered during the implementation phase and evaluate the effectiveness of the mitigation strategies employed by the project proponents.

The members are also expected to submit a progress review report within seven working days after a site visit, and thereafter the TPMG after every visit would apprise the progress and timelines of the site of the thermal power projects under implementation to the Power Ministry.