Policybazar hit by a cyber security incident

Top insuretech platform Policybazaar has confirmed that the company was hit by a network safety occurrence last week.

However, no critical client information was leaked.

In a stock trade document, Policybazar, which sells a few insurable inclusion expressed that on July 19, certain weaknesses were recognized in Policybazaar IT frameworks, and the equivalent was dependent upon “illegal and unauthorized access”.

The organization, which serves over 9 million clients, said the recognized weaknesses have been fixed, and a careful review of the frameworks has been started.

“The matter is currently being reviewed by the information security team along with external advisors. While we are in the process of undertaking a detailed review, as of date, our review has found that no significant customer data was exposed,” said the company.

Policybazaar said it has contacted the proper specialists and is accepting due response according to regulation.

“We will issue further updates on this following applicable laws,” it added.

Established in June 2008 by Yashish Dahiya, Alok Bansal, and Avaneesh Nirjar, Policybazaar is the leader auxiliary of PB Fintech Ltd, which additionally claims the credit item aggregator Paisabazaar.

(Inputs from IANS)