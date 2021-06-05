Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 586.33 crore for Q4FY21.

The state-run bank had reported a net loss of Rs 697.20 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

“Net profit stood at Rs 2,022 crore during FY21. Operating profit increased Y-o-Y by 28.4 per cent to Rs 22,980 crore during FY21,” the company said in the result statement.

Besides, net interest income grew YoY by 1.9 per cent to Rs 6,938 crore during Q4FY21 and by 17 per cent to Rs 30,477 crore during FY21.

“Total income stood at Rs 22,532 crore during Q4 FY21 and at Rs 93,562 crore during FY21.”