Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver an address at the 3rd Annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday evening on issues centred around boosting the economy and charting a course for the future as the world economy is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) mentioned that PM Modi will deliver his address at the Forum at around 6.30 p.m.

The Bloomberg New Economy Forum was established in 2018 by Michael Bloomberg. It seeks to build a community of leaders to engage in real conversations leading to actionable solutions about the critical challenges facing a world economy in the throes of a historic transition.

The inaugural Forum was held in Singapore, and the second annual Forum was hosted in Beijing. These covered a range of topics, including global economic management, trade and investment, technology, urbanization, capital markets, climate change, and inclusion.

This year, as the world economy is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic, the forum will witness discussions centred on refuelling the economy and charting a course for the future.