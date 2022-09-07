Pizza Hut introduces range of 12 New Flavour Fun Pizzas, priced at just Rs.79*

Pizza Hut has introduced its new Flavour Fun range, which includes 12 new pizzas with prices starting at just Rs 79*.

The pizza range offers seven vegetarian and five non-vegetarian topping possibilities along with five different sauce flavours, including Tandoori, Schezwan, Italian, Cheezy, and Classic.

This makes it the most reasonably priced and unique way for customers to indulge in flavour. Fun pizzas will be offered for dine-in, delivery, and takeaway at all 700+ Pizza Hut locations in India.

The personal pizza size is offered for the complete Flavour Fun line. There are several other topping combinations available for the vegetarian variations, including Paneer, Sweet Corn, Mushroom, Onion, and Capsicum.

There are many topping options available for non-vegetarians as well, including chicken sausage, chicken meatballs, chicken tikka, and chicken pepperoni.

Pizza Hut created this line with Gen Z in mind, particularly the college students and recent graduates who are on a tight budget.

These youthful customers buy food frequently, so they want a variety of flavours at reasonable prices. The Flavour Fun line perfectly satisfies this desire for variety and value.

With the debut of its Flavour Fun range, Pizza Hut recently reached the landmark of 700 stores in India. The business previously introduced its new brand platform named “Dil KholKe Delivering,” which guarantees to provide “Trust in Every Bite” assurances, Dil Satisfying Pizzas at a Dil Satisfying Value, and Pizza Hut’s warm and friendly customer service.

(inputs from ANI)