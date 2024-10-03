Piyush Goyal interacts with business leaders, investors in New York

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, on the day two of his visit to the United States of America (USA) , held important meetings with business leaders and Indian diaspora in New York.

He met leading investors including Chief Operating Officer, BlackRock, Robert Goldstein; Chairman and CEO, Systems Technology Group, Anup Popat; CEO, Tillman Holdings, Sanjiv Ahuja; CEO, C4V, Shailesh Upreti; and CEO Janus Henderson Investors, Ali Dibadj.

During the meetings, he discussed opportunities for collaboration to position India as a global manufacturing hub and invited the investors to increase their commercial and trade footprints in India, while also garnering suggestions and ideas from the leading business experts towards furthering ease of doing business. Goyal also interacted with a young entrepreneur of Indian origin Dev Pragad, CEO Newsweek, who is making huge impact & positive contributions in the world of media.

Advertisement

A luncheon meeting was held with the members of US India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) during which the Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to improving ease of doing business, infrastructure development, IPR reforms, and prioritising manufacturing sectors through appropriate incentive schemes. Investors expressed optimism about the new policies aimed at innovation, job creation and sustainable industrial growth.

During the course of the day, members of Indiaspora, a nonprofit organization, and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) chapters from New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. also had an engaging discussion with the Minister which focused on the global strength of the Indian diaspora and the vast opportunities it can unlock for India’s growth and development.

An insightful engagement with key business leaders from the Gems and Jewellery industry in New York, a global epicentre for the sector was, organised by the Consulate General of India (CGI), New York. He highlighted India’s strengths as a major player in the global market, emphasising the potential for enhanced collaboration, investment, and innovation that could further drive growth in this sector.

This interaction marks a significant step in fostering stronger ties between the two markets, unlocking new avenues for mutual benefit and development.