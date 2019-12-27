Natural oil prices were raised once again, petrol and diesel up by 6 paise and 15-16 paise, respectively for the second consecutive day across all major cities on Friday. In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 77.40 a litre, in Chennai, Rs 77.70 a litre, and in Mumbai at Rs 80.40 a litre on Friday after the increase.

Similarly, in Kolkata, diesel costs Rs 69.66 a litre, in Chennai Rs 71.09 a litre, and in Mumbai, Rs 70.55 a litre after an increase of 16 paise.

In Delhi, petrol prices rose to Rs 74.74 a litre on Friday as against Rs 74.68 on Thursday, while diesel price climbed to Rs 67.24 per litre on Friday from Rs 67.09 a litre on Thursday, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation website.

