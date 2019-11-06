Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Wednesday, as per the data given by the state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).

Crude prices in the international market continue to be low compared to the last session, even though international benchmark brent crude has recorded a spike of $2 per barrel this month.

While petrol rates had been on a downward slide for the past five days, diesel prices after declining for three days remained unchanged on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the Indian oil website, petrol was selling at – Rs 72.60/litre, Rs 75.32/litre, Rs 78.28/litre and Rs 74.45/litre in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, respectively. Diesel rates in these metropolitan cities were — Rs 65.75/litre, Rs 68.16/litre, Rs 68.96/litre and Rs 69.50/litre respectively.

CNG prices in Delhi, Noida

The price of CNG currently in Delhi is Rs. 45.20/ Kg as per the Indraprastha Gas website. It is priced at Rs. 51.35/ Kg for the neighbouring areas of Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, while in Gurugram it is priced at Rs. 58.50/Kg.

According to the Indraprastha website, from 12:00 am to 6:00 am the prices are slightly lower in select CNG outlets. This lowered price is Rs. 44.20/Kg for Delhi and Rs. 50.35/Kg for Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

(With input from agencies)