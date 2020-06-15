The department of Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) on Monday announced that it has initiated the process to select the next chairman of steel-producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL).

Currently, RINL is being headed by P K Rath, who is scheduled to retire in May 2021. He assumed the position in September 2018. However, the chairman of a public sector undertaking can get an extension upon the government’s approval.

As per the notification irised by the PESB, the appointee would be accountable to the company’s board of directors and Government of India. The person would be responsible for the efficient functioning of the company and for achieving its corporate objectives and performance parameters.

While the minimum age of an applicant should be 45, he or she must be a graduate with a good academic record from a recognised university or institution, it said.

In terms of experience, the notification said that “the applicant should have adequate technical/operational/project management experience at a senior level of management in an organisation of repute, out of which at least five years during the last ten years should have been in project planning and management/ design and consultancy.”

The notification also said a person working with state PSEs or private sector companies can also apply for the post, but he or she should be working at a board-level position.

While an applicant from the central government or all-India services can also apply, if he or she conveys unwillingness in joining the post after the interview is held, the person would be debarred for a period of two years for being considered for a board level position in any central PSE.

The same will happen if the person does so after issuance of the offer letter, it said.

The age of superannuation is 60 years, and the last date to submit entries is August 20, 2020.

RINL was incorporated under the Indian Companies Act, 1956 with the objective to be a self supporting, growing company in production of steel with continuous improvement in productivity, quality and consumer satisfaction. It is a Schedule ‘A’ Navratna CPSE in Steel Sector, under the administrative control of Ministry of Steel.