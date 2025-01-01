Over 98% of Rs 2,000 bank notes have been returned: RBI

A total of 98.12% of the Rs 2,000 bank notes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, have been returned at the close of business on December 31, 2024.

The total value of Rs 2000 bank notes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of Rs 2000 bank notes was announced, has declined to Rs 6,691 crore, the RBI said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The RBI had announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023. The status of withdrawal of Rs 2000 bank notes is periodically published by the RBI.

Advertisement

The facility for deposit and/or exchange of the Rs 2000 bank notes was available at all bank branches in the country up to October 7, 2023.

The facility for exchange of the Rs 2000 bank notes is available at the 19 issue offices of the RBI since May 19, 2023. From October 09, 2023, RBI issue offices are also accepting Rs 2000 bank notes from individuals/entities for deposit into their bank accounts.

Further, members of the public are sending Rs 2000 bank notes through India Post from any post office within the country, to any of the RBI issue offices for credit to their bank accounts.

The Rs 2000 bank notes continue to be legal tender, the RBI clarified.