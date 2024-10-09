Over 34.84 lakh audit reports filed on I-T Dept’s e-filing portal

Over 34.84 lakh audit reports have been filed for AY 2024-25 on the e-filing portal till the end of the due date, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

These included about 34.09 lakh Tax Audit Reports (TARs).

The Ministry data highlighted that there is an increase in the filing of Tax Audit Reports (TARs) for the AY 2024-25 by around 4.8% compared to the filings of TARs on the due date for AY 2023-24.

The e-filing Helpdesk team handled around 1.23 lakh queries from taxpayers during September and October 2024, proactively supporting them throughout the filing period.

The team assisted taxpayers and tax professionals in resolving complexities and facilitated the smooth submission of audit forms.

The income tax department has conducted extensive outreach programmes through emails, SMSs, webinars, social media campaigns, and messages on the Income Tax portal to create and raise awareness among taxpayers about filing TARs and other audit forms by the due date.

Various user awareness videos were uploaded on the Income Tax portal to provide guidance to assist taxpayers.

These concerted efforts have been helpful to taxpayers and tax professionals in timely compliance in filing TARs in Form Nos. 10B, 10BB, 3CA-CD, 3CB-CD and other audit reports in Form Nos. 29B, 29C, 10CCB, etc.

The Finance Ministry also highlighted that the helpdesk support was provided through inbound calls, outbound calls, live chats, WebEx, and co-browsing sessions.

The team further supported the resolution of queries received on the Department’s X handle (formerly Twitter) through Online Response Management (ORM), by proactively reaching out to taxpayers and stakeholders and providing assistance to them on various issues in near real-time basis.