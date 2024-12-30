Outlook 2025: Consolidation, innovation & strategic growth for crypto

The year 2025 for the crypto world is expected to be a year of consolidation, innovation, and strategic growth, according to Crypto Almanac 2024.

Crypto Almanac 2024, released by CIFDAQ, an AI-based blockchain ecosystem, has unveiled an in-depth analysis of the dynamic digital assets market.

It said the tokenization market is forecasted to grow into a $10–16 trillion sector by 2030, with early adoption of tokenized treasuries, commodities, and securities paving the way for mainstream trading platforms.

Regulatory sandboxes in jurisdictions like Singapore and Hong Kong are expected to accelerate this trend.

It said payment giants such as PayPal, Visa, and Stripe are integrating blockchain technology to streamline cross-border transactions and treasury operations. This is expected to drive stablecoin adoption, with volumes rivaling major payment networks.

Further, the broader regulatory reforms, including the launch of new ETFs for assets like Solana and XRP, will encourage institutional participation while fostering compliant DeFi platforms.

It highlighted that in 2024, memecoins like Dogecoin (+253%) and Shiba Inu (+110%) led the market in speculative growth, reflecting strong community engagement.

AI Integration and DePIN Projects gained traction, with Fetch.ai (+92%) and Bittensor (+70%) demonstrating the increasing role of AI in blockchain automation.

Gaming and Metaverse Tokens such as BEAM (+64%) and GALA (+17%) continued to thrive, fueled by play-to-earn models and virtual world innovations, it said.

On the global parameter, US approved Bitcoin ETFs in February, attracting over 1 million BTC in inflows, surpassing gold ETFs’ six-year achievements.

Ethereum ETFs debuted in July, broadening altcoin adoption and solidifying Ethereum’s role in institutional finance.

The UAE eliminated crypto taxes in October, fostering industry growth and innovation.