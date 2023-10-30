Ola, Uber, Porter ‘worst’ digital platforms for gig workers in India: Study

Ola, Uber and Porter are the worst digital platforms for gig workers in India, according to a new study.

The ‘Fairwork India 2023’ study was spearheaded by the Centre for Information Technology and Public Policy (CITAPP) at the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) in association with Oxford University.

It evaluated 12 digital platforms, including Amazon Flex, BigBasket, BluSmart, Dunzo, Flipkart, Ola, Porter, Swiggy, Uber, Urban Company, Zepto and Zomato. The evaluation was based on five principles of fair pay, fair conditions, fair contracts, fair management, and fair representation.

Advertisement

The report says cab aggregator Ola and tech-enabled logistics company Porter scored zero on a scale of 1-10, while Uber and Dunzo received only one point across these parameters.

“It is to be noted that no platform scored more than six out of the maximum of 10 points, and none scored all the first points across the five principles,” it said.

BigBasket, Flipkart, and Urban Company are the only three online platforms with a minimum wage policy to ensure that their workers earn at least the hourly local minimum wage after factoring in work-related costs such as fuel, vehicle maintenance, insurance, and data, revealed the study.

Electric ride-hailing mobility service BluSmart scored higher than the more established platforms in its sector, with 5 points out of 10.

Surprisingly, not a single platform made the second point of the fair pay principle which required them to provide sufficient evidence that workers earn at least the local living wage after work-related costs.

Seven out of 12 platforms provided workers with ‘fair contracts’ ensuring the accessibility and comprehensibility of their contracts.

The report also said gig workers face several risks like road accidents and injuries, theft, crime and violence, and adverse weather conditions.

Nine platforms, including Amazon Flex, BigBasket, BluSmart, Flipkart, Swiggy, Urban Company, Zepto, Zomato, ensured that task-specific risks were mitigated by providing workers with adequate safety equipment and periodic safety training.

The report highlighted that only BigBasket, Swiggy, Urban Company, Zepto and Zomato provided workers with accident insurance coverage at no additional cost, and monetary compensation for income loss in cases where they were unable to work due to medical reasons other than accidents.