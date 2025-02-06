Odisha struggles to cope with 22% shortage in Govt-run healthcare facilities

Odisha is struggling to overcome a 22 per cent shortfall in Government-run health centres across the State affecting the health service network.

The State is in need of 10,755 government-run healthcare facilities whereas 8,330 are in a position currently with a shortfall of 2,425 at 22.55 per cent.

As against 8,812 sub centres, 6,598 such centres are functional with a shortfall of 2,214, according to Health Dynamics of India (HDI), an annual publication, based on healthcare administrative data reported by States and Union Territories.

HDI is an overall indicator of health trends and patterns within the Indian population, often analyzed through the lens of the Human Development Index (HDI), which measures a country’s progress in terms of life expectancy, education, and standard of living, essentially giving a picture of the health status of the nation as a whole.

Like other States and union territories, Odisha is the beneficiary of the National Health Mission (NHM), which envisages universal access to equitable, affordable, and quality healthcare services that are accountable and responsive to people’s needs. It provides financial and technical support for accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare, especially to the poor and vulnerable sections in urban, rural, tribal and hilly areas, said an official of the health and family welfare department.

In Odisha, the AIIMS at Bhubaneswar has been established under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) and it is fully functional, said officials.

Besides “Upgradation of Government medical colleges by construction of Super Specialty Blocks” component of PMSSY, a total of 3 projects have been approved in Odisha in Government at Medical Colleges at Berhampur, Burla and Sundargarh.

Further, under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), 50 MMUs and under Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DA-JGUA), 7 Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) are operational in Odisha State for providing basic health services in tribal areas.

Under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), launched on 15 November, 2023, further relaxation in NHM norms has been provided to the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) areas.

PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an amount of Rs 64,180 crore. The measures, under the PM-ABHIM, focus on developing capacities of health systems and institutions across the continuum of care at all levels, primary, secondary, and tertiary to prepare health systems to respond effectively to current and future pandemics and disasters.

A total amount of Rs 1,411.38 crore has been approved under PM-ABHIM for the State of Odisha for FY 2021- 22 to 2025-26 fiscal, added the officials.