Jaishankar to visit Tokyo, Vientiane for Quad, ASEAN meetings

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Tokyo from July 28-30 to participate in the next meeting of Quad Foreign Ministers along with his counterparts from Australia, Japan and the United States.

”The Ministers will take forward discussions held during the last meeting in New York in September 2023 and exchange views on developments in the Indo-Pacific region, and review progress on Quad initiatives and working groups,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

They would discuss regional and international issues, and guide future collaboration to achieve the shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region by addressing contemporary priorities of the region through delivery of public goods, the MEA added.

Prior to visiting Tokyo, Jaishankar will visit Vientiane on July 25-27 to participate in the Foreign Ministers’ Meetings under the ASEAN framework in the format of ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit (EAS) and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF).

”The visit underlines India’s deep engagement with and the importance India attaches to the ASEAN-centred regional architecture, our strong commitment to ASEAN unity, ASEAN centrality, the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and taking forward the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” the MEA said.