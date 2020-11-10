Interested bidders have submitted higher bids for DHFL to the Committee of Creditors, (CoC). DHFL COC is likely to meet early next week to consider the revised bids from all the bidders.

In its last meeting on October 26, COC had asked all the four bidders to revise their bids as their bids were too low.

Oaktree, which had bid for the entire company on ‘as-is-where-is’ basis, has revised its bid to Rs. 33,000 crore from Rs 27,800 crore quoted earlier.

In an earlier bid, Oaktree had offered to pay Rs 15,800 crore for the entire company, payable after 7 years, and also offered Rs 12,000 crore cash available with the company to the lenders.

Adani has revised its bid to Rs 3,000 crore, as against the earlier bid of Rs 2,250 crore. In the earlier bid, Adani Group, who has bid for DHFL’s Rs 48,000 crore. wholesale and Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) asset portfolio, quoted only Rs 2,250 crore, less than 5 per cent of the total portfolio value.

Piramal Enterprises has bid for DHFL’s Rs 33,000 crore retail portfolio. The company has revised its bid upward by Rs 2,000 crore taking the total bid value to Rs 8,000 crore. In addition, Piramal Enterprises has also offered Rs 9,000 crore out of Rs 12,000 crore available with the Company to the lenders.

DHFL COC is likely to meet early next week to consider the revised bids from all the bidders.

In its last meeting on October 26, COC had asked all the four bidders to revise their bids as their bids were too low.

Though even with the revised bids, the total write off for lenders will still be in the range of Rs 60,000 crore.

The total admitted liabilities of DHFL is Rs 95,000 crore. Four bidders, Adani Group, Piramal Group, US based Oaktree, and Hongkong based SC Lowy are in fray for DHFL’s assets.

The fourth bidder, SC Lowy’s bid comes with so many conditions that it is unlikely to be considered.

The Resolution Plan for DHFL provided for 3 options :

Option 1 : To acquire DHFL on as-is-where-is basis.

Option 2 : To acquire the Wholesale and SRA asset portfolio of the company and

Option 3 : To acquire Retail asset portfolio of the company.

DHFL had total assets of Rs 93,000 crore, which comprise retail asset portfolio of Rs 33,000 crore, wholesale asset portfolio of Rs 48,000 crore and cash and cash equivalent of Rs 12,000 crore.