NTPC registers 24.63 increase in its quarterly profit, declares Rs 4 dividend

India’s leading Thermal Power producer, NTPC, registered a 24.63% jump in its quarterly profit as the demand for electricity soared, revealed the quarter three results of the company announced here on Saturday.

The government-owned company with a capacity of 67,757 Mwatt claimed that its profits increased to Rs 41.3 billion in the three months through December as compared to Rs 33.2 Billion in the last year.

It has recorded gross generation of 87.92 Billion Units in the third quarter and 264.70 Billion Units in the first three quarters of this fiscal year as against 76.53 Billion Units and 222.41 Billion Units during the previous corresponding periods of last year registering an increase of 14.88% and 19.01% respectively in power generation, the company stated.

On a standalone basis, Total Income was Rs 29,837.13 crore in the third quarter and Rs 85,912.38 crore in the first three quarters of the present fiscal year as against Rs 25,268.56 crore and Rs 75,312.89 crore during the previous corresponding periods of last year.

The Profit After Tax was at Rs 4,131.99 crore in the third quarter and Rs 10,489.53 crore in the first three quarters of the ongoing fiscal year as against Rs 3,315.34 crore and Rs 9,290.30 crore during the previous corresponding periods of last year, registering an increase of 24.63% and 12.91% respectively, said a senior officer of the Company.

On a consolidated basis, Total Income was Rs 33,783.62 crore in the third quarter and Rs 97,269.89 crore in the first three quarters of the ongoing fiscal year as against Rs 28,387.27 crore and Rs 83,859.59 crore during the previous corresponding periods of last year.

The Board of Directors has also approved an interim dividend for the fiscal year 2022 @ 40% of paid-up share capital—Rs 4/- per equity share of the face value of Rs10/- each, the company announced.