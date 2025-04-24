NSE revises eligibility criteria for listed SMEs to shift to main board

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday revised the eligibility criteria for listed small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) companies to shift to the main board.

As per the new rule, the SME companies should have been listed on the SME platform of the exchange for at least 3 years. Further, they should have Rs 10 crore paid-up capital to qualify for the main board listing.

Advertisement

Promoter and Promoter Group shall hold at least 20 per cent of the company at the time of making the application, it added.

Advertisement

Also, the revenue from operations should be greater than Rs 100 crore in the last financial year, and should have positive operating profit from operations for at least 2 out of 3 financial years, and the total number of public shareholders should be at least 500 on the date of application.

NSE has also listed some of the conditions that need to be met in order to shift to the main board by the SMEs.

“No proceedings have been admitted under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code against the Applicant company and Promoting Company. The company has not received any winding-up petition admitted by NCLT/IBC,” it said.

The net worth of the company should be at least Rs 75 crore, it mentioned.

It further highlighted that no material regulatory action in the past 3 years, like suspension of trading against the applicant Company and Promoter by any Exchange, should be there, and also no debarment of the Company/Promoter, subsidiary Company by SEBI.

”Further, no disqualification/debarment of the director of the company by any regulatory authority. The applicant company has no pending investor complaints in SCORES,” were the other conditions, the NSE said.