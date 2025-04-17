Nothing incriminating found: EaseMyTrip on ED raids in Mahadev Betting App case

Denying any connection with the Mahadev Betting App case, over which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at its premises, travel platform EaseMyTrip has claimed that nothing ‘objectionable’ was found during the raid and promised to fully cooperate with the authorities in the investigations.

“While EaseMyTrip has no direct or indirect association with the Mahadev Betting App or any other betting platform, we remain fully committed to cooperating with the authorities throughout the investigation,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Advertisement

“We confirm that nothing objectionable or incriminating material has been found against EaseMyTrip. We have fully cooperated with the authorities and are extending our complete support to ensure transparency. As a responsible, publicly listed company, we remain committed to compliance, ethical conduct, and protecting the interests of all our stakeholders,” the statement read.

Advertisement

As per information available in the public domain, the ED conducted searches at over 50 locations of various persons/corporates.

EaseMyTrip premises, which belong to the company’s co-founder Nishant Pitti, were also part of the larger investigation.

Established in 2008, EaseMyTrip was founded by the Pitti brothers: Nishant, Rikant, and Prashant. The company’s inception stemmed from their earlier venture, Duke Travel, with a vision to streamline operations and minimise capital requirements.

EaseMyTrip share price traded marginally higher on Thursday after the travel platform issued a clarification on the searches conducted at its premises. The stock rose as much as 1.06 per cent to Rs 12.32 apiece on the NSE.