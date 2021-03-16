Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Finance Minister on Tuesday “assured” that not all banks will be privatised.

If and when it happens, the interest of the employees will be protected, she said while addressing the media as the strike called by bank unions entered the second day against the proposed privatisation.

“We want banks to meet the aspirations of the country,” she said.

Even for those banks which are likely to be privatized, the privatized institutions too will continue to function after privatization, the interests of the staff will be protected, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“Interests of workers of banks which are likely to be privatized will absolutely be protected, whether their salaries or scale or pension, all will be taken care of,” said Nirmala Sitharaman.

“We have announced a Public Enterprise Policy where we have identified 4 areas where public sector presence will be there, in this, the financial sector too is there. Not all banks are going to be privatized,” added the Finance Minister.