The government on Wednesday sharply increased the non-subsidised LPG or cooking gas rates by Rs 144.5 and Rs 145 per cylinder and these new prices will be applicable from today onwards.

This marks the sixth straight raise in LPG prices. In Delhi and Mumbai the non-subsidised 14 kg LPG cylinder rates were revised to Rs 858.5 and Rs 829.5 per cylinder respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation, which supplies LPG under brand Indane.

Prior to the price hike, LPG till Tuesday evening had stood at Rs 714 per cylinder in Delhi and Rs 684.5 per cylinder in Mumbai, as per the data available at Indian Oil’s official website.

In Kolkata, the LPG cylinder price is now at Rs 896.00, up by Rs 149. In Chennai on the other hand, the new price is raised by Rs 147 per cylinder to Rs 881.00 per cylinder.

Last month, the prices of the cooking gas were raised by Rs 19 per cylinder.

Typically, the cooking gas prices are effected by suppliers at the beginning of a month.

Currently, Centre subsidises 12 cylinders weighing 14.2 kg each per household in a year. Customers are required to make any additional purchase on the actual market price.

The subsidy provided to a household differs month-to-month as it fluctuates on the basis of international benchmark LPG prices and foreign exchange rates.

(With input from agencies)