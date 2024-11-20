Nokia signs multi-billion-dollar deal with Airtel to deploy 4G, 5G equipment

Nokia has signed a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar extension agreement with Bharti Airtel to deploy 4G and 5G equipment across Indian cities, the telecom major informed the exchanges on Wednesday.

Under the contract, Nokia will supply its advanced 5G AirScale portfolio, including base stations, baseband units, and Massive MIMO (multiple-input and multiple-output) radios powered by the energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology. These technologies aim to significantly boost Airtel’s 5G capacity and coverage.

“The agreement is expected to enhance Airtel’s 5G capacity while supporting its network transformation efforts. Nokia and Airtel have a partnership spanning over two decades and recently launched the ‘Green 5G Initiative’ to improve the energy efficiency of Airtel’s network while cutting carbon emissions,” the company said in the filing.

Advertisement

The agreement also includes modernising Airtel’s 4G network with multiband radios and baseband equipment capable of supporting 5G.

Airtel will deploy Nokia’s AI-driven MantaRay Network Management system for intelligent monitoring and management, which will cover areas such as digital deployment, optimisation, and technical support.

Nokia President and CEO Pekka Lundmark highlighted the collaborative effort to enhance Airtel’s energy efficiency.

“The agreement strengthens our collaboration with Airtel and ensures premium 5G connectivity and high-quality services for their subscribers,” he said.

Gopal Vittal, vice-chairman and managing director of Bharti Airtel, said, “Airtel has been a pioneer in network innovation, consistently pushing the boundaries for delivering cutting-edge connectivity solutions. This strategic partnership with Nokia will future proof our network infrastructure and provide customers with unparalleled user experience along with a network that will be eco-friendly to minimise environmental impact.”

Last week, Nokia had announced that it will establish nearly 3,300 new infrastructure sites for Vodafone Idea (Vi) by March 2025, aiming to expand 4G network coverage to an additional 20 million people.