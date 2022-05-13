Noise Launches Lab to Strengthen Company’s R&D And Innovation

On Technology Day, Noise the technology equipment company announced the launch of ‘Noise Labs’. Noise believes that the brand’s ability to succeed depends on its ability to innovate, and innovation happens when ideas are put into action to create value. The lab’s mission is to bring new innovations to light that will aid in offering the greatest possible experience for Noise users and harnessing future technologies in a consumer-friendly manner.

Founded in 2018, Noise is the leading Indian connected lifestyle brand that is changing the ways of connection and building India’s largest and most active optimistic lifestyle community.With Noise Labs, the company will invest in concepts and technologies that can be scaled sustainably for future generations and drive development for young India.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-founder, Noise, said, “At Noise, we believe that innovation is the key driver to achieving success and attaining customer satisfaction. Noise has made nine industry-first innovations to date; this is what differentiates us and drives the spirit of innovation within the team. We are very excited about Noise Labs, which will enable us to develop new ideas and build tech solutions for the future to meet changing consumer demands. In addition, this will serve as our nerve center for all things R&D and innovation at Noise and allow us to engage in larger projects in collaboration with individuals and enterprises sharing this vision. At present, we have a 5-member R&D team, and we see this aggressively growing.”